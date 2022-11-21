Verdell Margaret Rudolph, 78, St. Stephen

January 25, 1944 - November 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Verdell Margaret Rudolph, age 78 of St. Stephen who passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home in Waite Park, MN. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Robert Harren will con-celebrate. Entombment will take place in the parish mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 A.M. on Saturday all at the St. Stephen’s Parish Center. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the parish center. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Verdell was born in St. Cloud, MN on January 25, 1944, the daughter of Donald and Mardell (Engels) Weller. She grew up in St. Cloud and Graduated from Cathedral High School in 1962. She married Lawrence A. Rudolph on June 29, 1964 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She and her husband co-owned Index 53 Optical. After selling Index 53 in 2016, they continued operations as St. Stephen Optical.

Verdell enjoyed playing cards, reading, scrapbooking, watching TV, knitting, traveling, talking on Facetime/Facebook and spending time with family.

She was an active member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen Church Choir, the church Vibrancy Committee, Mission Group, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 221 all of St. Stephen, and St. Joseph Women of Today in St. Joseph, MN.

She is survived by; her children, Anita (Ray) Smoley of St. Stephen, Renee (Ken) Wayerski of Clintonville, Wisconsin, Scott (Karen) of Bowlus and Aaron (Renee) of Opole; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; her sisters, Mariette DeMorett of Brooklyn Park, MN, Florine (Dick) Armstrong of Rochester, MN, Roberta (Dave) Shellenberger of Bloomington, MN, Lynette Johnson of Eagan, MN; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence on October 26, 2020, one great granddaughter, Rapunzel Narlock: one brother Mark Weller; sister-in-law Diane Rudolph and three brothers-in-law Jim DeMorett, Steve Johnson and Eddie Rudolph.