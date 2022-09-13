Verde R. (Bergeron) Delp, 100, Foley

September 15, 1921 - September 11, 2022

Verde R. (Bergeron) Delp, age 100 died peacefully at her home in Foley on September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place at Lake Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Verde was born on September 15, 1921 in White Castle, Louisiana to Supple J. and Enola F. (Landry) Bergeron. She grew up in White Castle and completed her Catholic education. As a young adult, she moved to New Orleans and worked as a clerk for the Morton Salt Company. During WWII, her brother, Dempsey, was stationed in Newfoundland in the Air Force with her future husband, Verne. Dempsey introduced the two after the war had ended.

Verne and Verde were united in marriage on December 27, 1954 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle. After their wedding, they traveled to Zumbrota, Minnesota (where Verne was teaching) to start their married life. They moved to St. Cloud in 1958 when Verne accepted a position teaching at Tech High and continued to raise their 3 boys. Mom was a marvelous homemaker and took extra pride in taking care of her family and home; she always considered it her vocation in life. After her boys finished school, she went to college and got an Associates degree in Nutrition. She worked for a health food store for about a decade and then retired. She was an excellent cook and wanted to make sure those in her life knew the value of eating good, healthy food, taking supplements, and living cleanly in both mind and body.

Verde is survived by her two sons, Michael and Geoffrey, both of Foley, numerous nieces and nephews, and some great friends!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Verne, in 1981; her son Timothy in 1999; parents; her brother Dempsey (Lucille); sister Joycelyn (Adolph) Bartolo; and infant sister, Janice.

A special thank you to the great staff at CentraCare’s Home Hospice in St. Cloud; especially nurses Nicole and Mary Ann; caregivers Lisa and Christy, and Jim the on-call nurse for their hotline, in the wee hours of the morning! You’re all wonderful and we thank you for helping us keep mom at home at the end; which was her wish.