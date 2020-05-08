Velerian “Larry” Wenker, 79, St. Anthony

March 4, 1941 – May 4, 2020

Private services for Velerian “Larry” Wenker, age 79 of St. Anthony will be held on Saturday in St. Anthony. Larry died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital of Covid-19. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Larry was born March 4, 1941 in Greenwald to Bernard and Rose (Kortenbusch) Wenker. He graduated from high school and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1962. He was stationed in Florida and was a photographer during the Cuban Missile Crisis, where he took several photos of Cuba. He was honorable discharged in 1968. He worked as a machinist for the Emmerson Company in the twin cities. He married RadieBolaer in Cebu, Philippines on June 8, 1988. After his retirement from Emmerson, Larry drove school bus in Chaska. Just recently, Larry and Radi moved to St. Anthony. He was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, Couples for Christ and B.L.D.

Larry is survived by his wife, RadieWenker, St. Anthony; his brother and sisters, Clarence (Mary Ann) Wenker, Melrose; Florentine Hammer, Richmond; and Adeline (Stan) Schaefer, Burnsville, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters; Raymond Wenker; Sylvia Schulzetenberg; Edna Worms; Marie Schneider; Herbert Wenker; Adolph Wenker and Edmund Wenker.