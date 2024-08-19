Vehicle Damaged in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a damaged vehicle on the 600 block of 10th Avenue. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the a window was damaged on the vehicle and there was damage to the ignition switch but no items were taken from the vehicle. She says it appears someone was trying to steal the car but were unsuccessful.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.