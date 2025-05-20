Vehicle Damage at Apartment Complex in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a car window was broken out along with front bumper damage and the panel underneath the steering column was pulled off of this vehicle. This happened on the 1100 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says this is a large apartment complex.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.