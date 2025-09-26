Cold Spring Crash Sends Richmond Man to the Hospital

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A single-vehicle crash in Cold Spring sent a Richmond man to the hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Justin Niehaus was northbound on Highway 23 when he lost control and went into the ditch near Westwind Court.

Mayo Ambulance brought Niehaus to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

