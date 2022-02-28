Valleyfair in Shakopee Will No Longer Do “ValleySCARE”

Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the daylight hours specifically for the younger kids, and the evening hours, after dark was directed more at young adults and adults

This year, they are turning away from the "Valleyscare" event and changing it up so it will be more family friendly at all times from September 17th through Halloween. Actually until October 30th. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning this year, Valleyfair will turn into "The Land of Tricks and Treats" during this time. It actually looks a bit like the different "lands" at Disney. Obviously on a much smaller scale. You can see some of the renderings of the event on Valleyfair's website. Each "land" has a different theme, and you can stroll through each of them.

The "Tricks" land will feature Icky Ville, Spooky Spires, Pointe Peculiar and the "Treats" land will feature Everfall, Sweet Tooth Acres and Conjure Land. The description for each "land" sounds like there is something for everyone to be able to have a good time. Not a scary time. This is the statement on their website:

There will also be themed food and entertainment throughout the park.

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer