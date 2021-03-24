Valerie K. Meinz, 96, St. Cloud

December 18, 1924 - March 23, 2021

Private memorial services and a Celebration of Valerie’s Life will be held at a later date for Valerie Meinz, 96, of St. Cloud who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Valerie was born on December 18, 1924 in Foley, Minnesota to Theodore and Veronica (Tadych) Hulizka. She grew up on her parents’ farm near Gilman, MN. Val married the love of her life, Earl Meinz, on January 10, 1953, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Val served for many years as a Deputy Clerk of Court for the Stearns County Court system. She was an active member of Saint Mary’s Cathedral and later Saint Paul’s parishes in St. Cloud and was a past member of Daughters of Isabella, Christian Women and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.

Valerie enjoyed travel with family and friends, volunteering, reading, doing puzzles, bowling, walking and cooking for family. She especially treasured the time spent with her family. Valerie was an amazing mother, raising her children single-handed from an early age, and was active in helping raise her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, George (Jean) Meinz of Saint Cloud and Gary (Thuy) Meinz of Lutsen; 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl in 1961; and siblings, Barbara Pietrzak, Marie Hulizka, and Alois Hulizka.

Memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House are preferred:

Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice (quietoakshospicehouse.org)