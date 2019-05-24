Valerian ‘Vlinty’ Bursch Sr., 88, Foley

April 14, 1931 - May 21, 2019

Valerian 'Vlinty' Bursch Sr., age 88 of Foley, passed away May 21, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church on Friday and burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Valerian Vincent Bursch was born on April 14, 1931 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Michael and Clara (Chapp) Bursch. He married Evelyn Spiczka on October 7, 1952 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Vlinty farmed most of his life and also worked for Woodcraft, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and camping trips with his family and had traveled to Montana on several occasions. He will be fondly remembered for handing out candy bars to people he knew. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Knight's of Columbus.

Vlinty is survived by his children: Valerian Jr. (Susan) of Rice, Diane Schmit of Foley, and Terry (Bonnie) of Foley; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings: Pauline Bozych of Foley, Margie Jonas of Roseville, and Ronald of Sauk Rapids; as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; siblings: Tony, Richard, Vetz, and Marcel.