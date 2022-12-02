Valeria C. Sturm, 96, St. Cloud

October 9, 1926 - December 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Valeria C. Sturm, age 96, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Vaya passed away less than two days after her husband Vince. Her funeral will be held alongside her husband of 73 years.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Vaya was born October 9, 1926 in Cold Spring, Minnesota, daughter of Lawrence and Loretta (Keppers) Thielmann. She grew up in Cold Spring and attended St. Boniface Catholic Schools, graduating in 1944. Vaya attended St. Cloud Business College and her first job was at Cold Spring Granite Company.

On September 3, 1949 Vaya was married to Vince Sturm. They lived in Watkins 2 years where she worked at a bank before moving to St. Cloud. She was a homemaker and raised 6 children. When the last child was in school, she started working as a cook for the St. Peter’s School lunch program for 15 years.

She was an active member of St. Peter’s Parish, Legion of Mary, Mission Group, and played in a 500 card group for 50 years.

She is survived by her children, Sandi (Martin Handeland) Stocker of St. Joseph, Thomas (Karen) of St. Augusta, John (Naomi Viehauser) of St. Cloud, Coni (Gary) Euteneuer of Waite Park, Gary (Dana) of St. Cloud, and Joseph of St. Cloud; eleven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother Wally (Louise) Thielmann of St. Cloud; sisters, Marlene Plantenberg of Richmond, Carrie Theisen of Monticello, Noney Plantenberg of Eden Valley; and many nieces and nephews.

Vaya was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vince on November 29, 2022; one brother and four sisters; great-grandson, Jacob Eckhoff.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home for all the care given to Vaya and her family.