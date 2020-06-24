Valeria A. Sebek, 93, Long Prairie

August 4, 1926 - June 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Valeria A. Sebek, age 93, of Long Prairie who died June 22, 2020 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and interment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Clarissa. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 at the church on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Valeria was born on August 4, 1926 to William and Frances (Hiltner) Goebel In Freeport where she attended school. She later worked at Jacks Café in Long Prairie. On October 4, 1950 she married Melvin Sebek at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. The couple farmed in the Eagle Bend/ Clarissa area. They enjoyed playing cards, attending church dinners and polka fests. Both worked for the Clarissa Ballroom and the Log Cabin in Round Prairie for a time. In 1970 they sold the farm and moved to Long Prairie. Valeria’s love for children drove her to start doing day care in her home. Besides allowing her to care for her own grandchildren, she was able to touch the lives of other children as well. Valeria was an awesome cook/baker and skilled gardener/canner. It was important to her to keep connected with family members and enjoyed going to visit aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters. She spent many hours with her embroidery which provided special gifts to her family and friends. Religion was always a very important part of Valeria’s life and she was a long-time member of the Christian Mothers.

Valeria is survived by her sons, Bruce (Betty) of Long Prairie, Steven (Lynn) of Alexandria, Gary (Julie) of Minneapolis; daughter Karen (John) Hieserich of Cambridge; sister Bertha Braegelmann of Cold Spring and brothers Jerome Goebel of New Jersey, Victor and Alcuin Goebel both of Freeport and 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; infant daughters Mary, Caroline and Mary; her sisters Loretta Goebel, Alvina Blommel and Joan Freyman; Brother Richard Goebel and a great grandson.