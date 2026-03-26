UNDATED (WJON News) -- A price change could be coming for the United States Postal Service. It has announced it filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission regarding a time-limited price change to make up for increased costs for transportation.

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The planned price change, which was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Tuesday, is an eight percent increase that would affect base postage prices on retail and commercial products like Priority Express Mail, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. No other products or services would be affected, including First-Class Stamps.

Pending the review by the PRC, the price change would go into effect at midnight on April 26th and would remain in place until January 17th, 2027. At that time, the Postal Service can determine if a different long-term approach is needed.

USPS says its competitors have been implementing several fuel surcharges, which they have avoided to this point.