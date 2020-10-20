UPDATE: Three Hurt in Rear End Crash Along I-94 Near Melrose

MELROSE -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more information on the crash along I-94 near Melrose Monday.

Troopers says a Nissan Murano, driven by 77-year-old Edward Friedt of Eagle, Idaho, was heading west on I-94 through a work zone, when he was rear ended by another vehicle.

The crash caused Friedt's vehicle to spin out and hit an unoccupied MNDOT truck. Friedt and his passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Friedt, were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 26-year-old Jacob Cotter of Clear Lake, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MNDOT had the left lane of westbound I-94 closed near Highway 4, to repair the median side of the bridge guard rail.