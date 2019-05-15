UPDATE: Suspect in Sartell Drive-By Shooting Found in Mississippi

(Photo: Sartell Police)

SARTELL -- Sartell Police say the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting last month has been arrested.

Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Parker was found in Olive Branch, Mississippi early Wednesday morning.

Back in April authorities say a 56-year-old man was driving his car when another car pulled up to him and fired a shot at his vehicle and fled the scene .

Sartell Deputy Chief Wayne Schreiner says the Desoto County Sheriff's Department received a positive hit from a license plate reader at the Tennessee/Mississippi state line matching the license plate and saying the driver was wanted by Sartell Police.

Deputies found the vehicle and arrested Parker for his outstanding warrant and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held at the Desoto County Jail.