Sartell Police Looking for Suspect in Drive-By Shooting

SARTELL -- Police in Sartell are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened last week.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 11th just before 1:30 p.m. on County Road 120 near Highway 15. Authorities say a 56-year-old man was driving his car when another car pulled up to him and fired a shot at his car.

The bullet was stopped by the door frame, and the man was able to take down the license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Gregory Parker and the suspect vehicle is a black Mazda 5 Hatchback with Minnesota license plates BDH-158.

Parker faces 2nd-degree assault and dangerous weapon charges and is considered to be dangerous. Police say he has been known to stay at places in Sartell, Blaine, and St. Michael.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186.