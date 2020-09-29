UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle Leads to Brainerd Man’s Arrest Inside Mall

WAITE PARK -- A Brainerd man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle that led to the lockdown at Crossroads Center Mall Monday.

St. Cloud police say they received a report that a man had stolen a lawn care company's pickup truck and trailer in the 1400 block of Northway Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

While responding, officers found the vehicle and trailer at 33rd Avenue North and 12th street and attempted to stop the driver. The suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase through Waite Park and then back into St. Cloud near Division Street. Authorities ended the pursuit due to the suspects erratic driving.

A short time later Waite Park police found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot near the Food Court and saw the suspect enter the mall. Officers set up a perimeter and the mall went into lockdown.

At around 4:00 p.m. police found the suspect inside Macy's and arrested him. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Duffert of Brainerd.

Police say Duffert had several felony warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions. In addition to those charges, he also faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.