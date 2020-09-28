Fleeing Suspect Causes Lockdown at Crossroads Mall

ST. CLOUD -- The Crossroads Center shopping mall was put into lockdown Monday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police say they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended near the Crossroads Mall.

The suspect entered the mall at which time the mall went into lockdown as police searched.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says just after 4:00 p.m. the suspect was found inside the mall and taken into custody.

Oxton says the lockdown on the mall has been lifted and more information will be released later.