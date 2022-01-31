Man Arrested In Connection to Multiple Shots Fired In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested early Monday in connection to reports of shots fired over the weekend.

St. Cloud police were called to the 600 block of 5th Street South Saturday on a report of shots fired. A witness told police they saw a man fire a handgun several times in the air while driving down the street. Police checked the scene but were unable to find the suspects vehicle.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of 9th Avenue South on a report of a possible shooting. Authorities say the suspect, who matched the description of the person in the previous shooting, had fired a handgun from inside the apartment, and was seen leaving the area in the same vehicle.

Officers later learned the suspect's vehicle was reported stolen and identified the suspect as 37-year-old Evan Fasthorse.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning police learned Fasthorse was inside an apartment in the 2000 block of 27th Street Southeast in St. Cloud. Members of the St. Cloud SWAT Team used a search warrant and arrested Fasthorse just after 7:00 a.m.

Fasthorse is being held in the Stearns County Jail on charges related to the shootings and for an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.