Three Arrested in Connection To St. Cloud Death Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities say three people have been arrested in connection to a death investigation last week.

Police say 23-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 33-year-old Angela Jones are all facing aiding and abetting second degree murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield.

St. Cloud police say Jones was already in custody at the Stearns County Jail for charges in a previous, unrelated, child endangerment case. She also faces aiding and abetting kidnapping charges in the Lange case.

Police says they learned about the other two suspects and issued arrest warrants for them Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office found Carter in the 10000 block of Galaxie Avenue in Apple Valley. He was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail.

At around 4:00 p.m., agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wisconsin found Davis in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Davis was taken into custody and is being held in the Sauk County Jail in Wisconsin.

Lange was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue south last Thursday. The midwest medical examiners office says she died from a gunshot wound.

Authorities says based on information there are similarities between this homicide and the other homicide reported last Wednesday in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North, however it is still unclear if there are any direct connections.

Investigators will continue to explore those possibilities as the investigation continues. The case is actively being investigated by the St. Cloud Police Department, BCA and Stearns County Sheriff's Office.