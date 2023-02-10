15-Year-Old Identified As Suspect in St. Cloud Murder

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old has been identified a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month.

Get our free mobile app

Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on January 18th, on an unrelated case. Police say he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.

Through their investigation, police determined the teen was involved in the death of 53-year-old Craig Hortman.

Hortman was shot and killed at a St. Cloud apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast the day before the teen was arrested.

St. Cloud police say the 15-year-old is now being held on 2nd degree murder charges.

READ RELATED ARTICLES