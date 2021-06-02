St. Cloud Police Investigating Suspicious Death

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are investigating a suspicious death.

They say officers were called to the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North Wednesday just before 9:30 a.m.

They found the body of a woman inside an apartment.

Investigators are still on location. The BCA Crime Scene Team is assisting with processing the scene.

No other details are available at this time. Police say they will release more information later as the case develops.

Get our free mobile app