UPDATE: Litchfield Woman Found on Roadside Ruled Homicide

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department has released more information about the suspicious death investigation in south St. Cloud Thursday.

The Midwest Medical Examiners office conducted an autopsy and determined the victim died from a gunshot wound and that it was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield. Lange was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South around 9:30 a.m.

Police say it's believed she was driven to that location, but no vehicles were on scene when authorities arrived.

St. Cloud police say there are notable similarities between this homicide and the other case reported Wednesday, but it's unknown if the two situations are connected.

Investigators will continue to explore those possibilities as both investigations develop. This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org