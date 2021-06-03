Police Investigating Another Suspicious Death in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating another suspicious death in St. Cloud.

Police say a woman's body was found on the edge of the road around 9:30 Thursday morning in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South.

Officers are on scene working with the BCA.

This is the second death authorities are investigating in the last two days.

Investigations continue after another woman was found dead in an apartment in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North Wednesday.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for formal identification and an autopsy.

We will update you on this story as more information comes in.