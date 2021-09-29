UPDATE: Police Looking For Driver Who Left Accident Scene

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police continue to look for the driver who fled the scene of an accident Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of County Road 75 and 33rd Street South for a three vehicle crash at around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities say a box truck, driven by a 30-year-old St. Cloud resident, was traveling west on 33rd Street South and attempting to turn left onto County Road 75.

As the truck was turning, an SUV heading north failed to stop for a red light and struck the truck. The driver of the SUV lost control and struck a second vehicle, left the roadway and came to a stop after it hitting a row of trees.

The driver of the SUV then fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers. The passengers, a 33-year-old St. Michael resident and a 34-year-old St. Cloud resident, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, a 69-year-old Foley resident was not hurt.

Authorities say a police dog was called in to search the area, however officers were unable to find the driver.

The case remains under investigation. The names of the people involved in the crash were not released.