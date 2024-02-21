UPDATE: St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Authorities have released more information on an exchange of gunfire outside the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police say the continuing investigation has identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Jatrell Robert Antonio Mitchell of St. Cloud.

Tuesday, Mitchell was found in St. Anthony and taken into custody without incident. Mitchell was sent to the Stearns County Jail on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Additional arrests are expected and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police or Tri-County Crimestoppers.

