Update: Sheriff Releases Name of Man Killed by Train

ST. CLOUD -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed in a collision with a train . Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Watson of St. Cloud was killed early Wednesday morning.

Watson had turned west from Highway 10 onto a dirt road that is the driveway to a private home. There are no stop arms at the railroad crossing. As the vehicle passed over the tracks, one of the front tires went off the concrete slab and became stuck. The train was going about 50 miles an hour and was unable to stop before hitting the car, which burst into flames after being hit.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Highway 10.