Update: Man Dies After Vehicle Gets Stuck On Tracks

ST. CLOUD -- An update for you on the deadly crash involving a train Wednesday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a man died after the vehicle he was driving got stuck on the railroad tracks and was hit by the train.

The vehicle burst into flames after being hit.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Highway 10.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door passenger vehicle stuck on the tracks and the driver rocking back and forth trying to get it off the tracks.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the driver turned west from Highway 10 onto a dirt road which is a private driveway. The crossing at that private drive does not have stop arms.

Brott says as the driver crossed over the tracks, one of the front tires went off a concrete slab and became stuck between the tracks.

The train was traveling about 50 miles an hour and was unable to stop in time.

The name of the man killed will be released once relatives are notified.