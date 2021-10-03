Update: Sheriff Releases More Information on Body Found

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP -- An update to a story that we first told you about on Saturday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the wounds were self-inflicted to the man's body that was found along the side of the road.

On Friday at about 5:20 p.m. the dispatch got a call about a person found lying on 150th Street in Luxemburg Township. The caller who was just passing by said the person appeared to have died.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department responded to the scene.

An adult man was found dead in a field approach with a vehicle parked nearby. The scene was processed and the body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Both the investigation at the scene and the subsequent autopsy have determined that the wounds were self-inflicted.

