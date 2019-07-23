UPDATE: Sheriff Officials Offer Correction on DOTservice.com Scam

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says their warning of a potential scam involving the Department of Transportation was inaccurate.

Back on February 13th, the sheriff's office issued a warning about a suspicious letter or phone call from "DOTService.com," regarding DOT numbers.

The scammer was telling people their DOT number is "past due" and they need to finish their "biennial update." Failure to do so would result in deactivation and a civil penalty of $1,000 per day, not to exceed $10,000.

After talking with a company representative, the sheriff's office learned the information in the letters were correct regarding the need for a "Biennial Update" and the potential fines.