Update: Police Standoff In St. Michael Ends, Suspect Shot

ST. MICHAEL -- Police have arrested a man who was in a standoff with police in St. Michael since Tuesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says Wednesday at about 8;30 p.m. police entered Brandon Gardas's home on the 500 block of Central Avenue West.

Officers found Gardas inside and after an armed confrontation he was shot. He has been airlifted to an area hospital. His condition is not known.

Get our free mobile app

No law enforcement officers were hurt.