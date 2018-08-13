Update: Police ID Pedestrian Killed in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have released the name of the woman who died when she was struck by a car while walking along the road.

Fifty-nine-year-old Cindy Wiesner of St. Cloud was killed in the incident that happened just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of West St. Germain Street and 18th Street South.

Police say Wiesner was walking north with traffic in the outside lane of northbound West St. Germain when she was struck by a car driven by 84-year-old Joan Bestgen of Waite Park.