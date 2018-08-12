St. Cloud Woman Killed After Being hit by Car

ST. CLOUD -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud Saturday.

St. Cloud Police say around 4:30 p.m., they were called to the scene of a pedestrian versus car crash at the intersection of 18th Street South and West St. Germain. Officers found that a 59-year-old woman from St. Cloud was walking north, with traffic, on West St. Germain in the outside lane.

At the same time, a car driven by 84-year-old Joan Bestgen of Waite Park was heading north on West St. Germain in the same lane. Bestgen struck the 59-year-old from behind. The pedestrian died at the scene. The incident led to the closure of West St. Germain from 22nd Street South to Quarry Road.

Police say Bestgen stayed on scene and fully cooperated with authorities. The investigation is ongoing.