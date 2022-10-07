Update: Patrol Releases Name of Man Seriously Hurt in Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the young man seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids Thursday morning.

Troopers say 23-year-old Daniel Modi of St. Cloud has life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

He was a passenger in a car that the State Patrol says was turning from eastbound Highway 23 onto 35th Avenue Northeast when it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the turning car was 53-year-old Angelina Lukere of St. Cloud. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.