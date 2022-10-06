Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning.

A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking a left turn onto 35th Avenue Northeast when they collided.

The driver of the turning vehicle was 53-year-old Angelina Lukere of St. Cloud. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in that vehicle was a 23-year-old man from St. Cloud. He has serious injuries. His name has not been released.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was 51-year-old Keith Brambrink of Oak Park. He was not hurt.