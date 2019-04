ST. CLOUD -- A teenager from Foley who had been missing since last Saturday has been found.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Randall Weisser was found at about 9:00 a.m. Friday in St. Cloud.

He is in good health and has been cooperative with law enforcement.

The sheriff says he would like to thank all the concerned people who shared information about him and helped look for him.