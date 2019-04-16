Benton County Authorities Ask For Help Finding Missing Teen

FOLEY -- Benton County authorities are asking for you help in finding a missing teenager.

Sheriff Troy Heck says 16-year-old Randall Weisser , of Foley, ran away from his home Saturday.

Randall is described as black boy, about 5' 10" tall, weighting 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He's believed to be wearing red, white and blue pants and a black Northface jacket.

Heck says it's likely the teenager is in the St. Cloud area.

Anyone will information about the boy's location is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.