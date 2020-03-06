Update: Man Who Died After Being Tased Identified

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have identified the man who died Wednesday after being tased by police. The Midwest Medical Examiner says he was 41-year-old, David Beckes.

He lived in an apartment at 23 Wilson Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

Beckes' cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing and microscopic examination results.

Officers arrived at Beckes' apartment at 3:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call of a reported assault in progress. The victim indicated that prior to the attack Beckes had been unresponsive and appeared to have had a seizure. Officers forced entry into the apartment and deployed at least one taser while trying to take him into custody. At one point he became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The female victim had minor injuries.

One officer received minor injuries.

The BCA will determine whether taser cameras captured any portion of the incident.