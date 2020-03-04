Man Accused of Assaulting Woman Tased By Police, Dies at Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- A man who reportedly assaulted a woman in a St. Cloud apartment was tased by police and died at the hospital.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were called to an apartment in the 10 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man. Prior to officers' arrival on scene, the caller, a woman, indicated the man had become responsive and was possibly having a seizure.

Shortly thereafter, the woman informed the dispatcher the man was becoming physically aggressive toward her. She eventually stated she was being assaulted and choked.

When officers arrived, they did not receive an answer at the door, and ultimately broke the door down to find the victim. Officers found the man inside the apartment and tased him while taking him into custody. At that point, the man became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The woman was found inside the home with minor injuries from the assault. One officer received minor injuries during the arrest.

The 10 Block of Wilson Avenue Southeast remains closed to traffic while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

Moving forward, the investigation will be handled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and involved officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.