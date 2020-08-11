UPDATE: Authorities Identify Driver Killed in St. Cloud Crash
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in St. Cloud last week.
She's been identified as 26-year-old Tia Cochran of St. Cloud.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 136 and 40th Street in St. Cloud.
Police say Cochran was heading west on 40th Street South when she collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was identified as 28-year-old Kevin Wickham of Becker.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app