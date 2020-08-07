St. Cloud Woman Dies in Crash Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman died in a crash Friday morning. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 136 and 40th Street South in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says a dump truck driven by a Becker man was going north on County Road 136, a vehicle driven by a St. Cloud woman was going west on 40th Street South, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police say the woman died at the scene. Authorities say east and west traffic at the intersection is controlled by stop signs.

The names and ages of the drivers have not been released and the crash is still under investigation.