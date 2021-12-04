Winter Storm Warning for Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The first winter storm of the season is nearly here!

National Weather Service

Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and even a Blizzard Warning (red) on the North Shore.

We are looking at widespread snow across the area tonight through Monday.

Lake enhancement along the North Shore will cause locally higher totals, as shown in the map.

Totals closer to central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin could see some variability depending on the storm's exact track.

Lake effect snow will cause snow showers to linger around the Hurley area Monday morning.