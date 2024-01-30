Unveiling Lake Bemidji’s Underwater Secrets: Ed The Diver’s Journey

COLLEGE DAYS

I went to college at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota; lovingly known as BRRR-midji to many of us who attended college there. I wanted to go into broadcasting and when I found that my best friends in high school were going to BSU, of course, I looked to see if there was a Mass Communications program. Luckily for me, they had a fantastic program, and thanks to BSU, I have a radio career today, and lots of great college memories with new and old friends.

LAKE BEMIDJI

The campus was right on Lake Bemidji, so we had wonderful winter, spring, fall, and summer walks along this beautiful lake. I believe I even waterskied there! However; I've never learned how to go scuba diving. Maybe if I had, I could have done some important work like this gentleman, who just happened to take a video of his Lake Bemidi treasures!

Get our free mobile app

MEET 'ED THE DIVER'

A man known as "Ed the Diver," is doing some important work around lakes in the midwest. In the video above, he made a stop in Bemidji to do an underwater cleanup of Lake Bemidji. He found lots of interesting critters down there, but no fish! Hopefully, he DID find fish after the video, but it's interesting what he did find along with lots of cans, plastic bags, and other bits of trash.

WHAT'S DOWN THERE?

He also found the invasive species of Zebra mussels that were discovered in the lake in 2018. Starry Stonewort has also been found in Lake Bemidji.

CLEANING UP

While there are groups that volunteer to clean up parks like Diamond Point Park, I doubt many people are willing to dive to clean up our waters. Thanks to Ed for providing this great service. Ed is from Wisconsin and started Bieber's Underwater Recovery in 2020; collecting garbage from bodies of water including cell phones, fishing lures, apple watches, and just about anything that you could lose underwater. According to the article at wearegreenbay.com, he says much of the garbage he finds in lakes is from irresponsible anglers who leave trash along the banks, but also garbage that blows in from roadways, people's yards, and more. Lines, lures, hooks, garbage bags, cans; it all adds up.

Ed the Diver has opened a tackle shop reselling and recycling items that he finds. We all need to be more like Ed! Thank you 'Ed The Diver' for all you do!

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.