Report: Overall Crime Down in MN in 2022, Vehicle Thefts Up

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Crime was down overall in Minnesota last year. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Monday released its annual Uniform Crime Report.

They say Minnesota saw an 8.6 percent decrease in violent crime in 2022. Violent crime in greater Minnesota decreased by 12.9 percent, and in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area it decreased 6.9 percent.

There were 182 murders in 2022 in Minnesota, compared to 201 in 2021.

Aggravated assaults were 5.7 percent lower.

However, motor vehicle thefts rose 12.9 percent with nearly 17,000 vehicles stolen in 2022. The total is the highest since 2001. Carjacking incidents did go down though with 598 carjackings for the year.

The number of police officers assaulted was 859 in 2022, a five percent decrease from 2021.

Minnesota agencies reported 21 use-of-force incidents, down from 30 the year before. In those incidents, nine people died, 10 resulted in serious injury, and two had no injuries. In the cases where use of force was necessary, 15 were white, five were black, and 3 were Native American. One use of force incident involved three people so while the incidents were 21, there were 23 people total involved.

