Uneasy About MN State Fair Get Your Faves with State Fair to Go
The Minnesota State Fair is back this year and most people seem to be pretty excited about that fact. But there are some people who aren't too sure about any sort of "get together" of that size. Covid variants around, people not vaccinated, whatever your hesitation is about not going to the fair, they are here for you again this year.
State Fair to Go boxes were a way last year to get your favorite fair foods without actually going and experiencing the crazy lines, hand to hand touching and crowds. This was all done from the comfort of your own car last year. They are doing that again this year with a pre-order state fair to go.
Here's how it works. There are a select number of fair favorite foods available and a couple different choices of boxes. One is the "Signature box" and one is the "Blue Ribbon box". Each box has different foods included.
The Signature Box:
- Sweet Martha's Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 dozen) World-famous cookies from the sweetest lady at the Minnesota State Fair
- Pronto Pup - Make Your Own Pronto Pups (10)
Pronto Pup Company's signature mix, 10 hot dogs and skewers
- Ellsworth Co-Op Creamery - Cheese Curds (1 lb)
From the legendary co-op, ready to fry or bake
- Rosie's Fries - Seasoned Fries (1 lb)
Back by popular demand, these fries are seasoned to perfection
- State Fair Mini Donuts - Classic Mini Donuts (1 lb)
Classic favorite with cinnamon sugar, ready to fry or bake
The Blue Ribbon Box:
The Jerky Shoppe Meat Sticks The Jerky Shoppe has been a staple at the Minnesota State Fair with zesty flavored meats
Fernie's Funnel Cakes Funnel Cake Mix This queen of state fair desserts is crispy and crunchy, yet melts in your mouth.
State Fair Taffy Sweet sensations of Cotton Candy, Red Licorice, Bubble Gum, and Buttered Popcorn will send your tastebuds on a trip down memory lane.
Bare Honey Sticks A"Winner" of the prestigious Good Food Awards from the Good Food Foundation, working to raise awareness of the needs of our pollinators.
Big Pop Gourmet Popcorn Enjoy 2 varieties: Kettle Corn and "The Mix" containing plain, caramel and cheddar popcorn.
Deep Fried Oreos How do you make an Oreo even better? By dipping them in Fernie's Funnel Cake mix and deep frying them!
15oz Gold Country Mug A bonus Free Gift with each box! A mug with Fairchild from Gold Country, a signature novelty concessionaire.
Both of these boxes are $59.95. It's just up to you as to what you'd like in them. Let's be honest, one of the biggest reasons people attend the fair is the food. But again this year. you can get some of your favorites without going to the fair.
These boxes are available for purchase now. Just go to the Fair To Go website to place your order.
