Uneasy About MN State Fair Get Your Faves with State Fair to Go

The Minnesota State Fair is back this year and most people seem to be pretty excited about that fact. But there are some people who aren't too sure about any sort of "get together" of that size. Covid variants around, people not vaccinated, whatever your hesitation is about not going to the fair, they are here for you again this year.

State Fair to Go boxes were a way last year to get your favorite fair foods without actually going and experiencing the crazy lines, hand to hand touching and crowds. This was all done from the comfort of your own car last year. They are doing that again this year with a pre-order state fair to go.

Here's how it works. There are a select number of fair favorite foods available and a couple different choices of boxes. One is the "Signature box" and one is the "Blue Ribbon box". Each box has different foods included.

The Signature Box:

The Blue Ribbon Box:

Both of these boxes are $59.95. It's just up to you as to what you'd like in them. Let's be honest, one of the biggest reasons people attend the fair is the food. But again this year. you can get some of your favorites without going to the fair.

These boxes are available for purchase now. Just go to the Fair To Go website to place your order.

