Two Women Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

MOTLEY -- Two women were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 south of Motley in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m on Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 330th Street.

A car was attempting to cross the highway to turn south when it collided with another vehicle that was going north on highway 10.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway was 37-year-old Anne Watkins of Golden Valley.

The driver of the turning vehicle was 40-year-old Jessica French of Browerville.

Both women were taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

