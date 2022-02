ELBOW LAKE -- Two women have been charged in a drug overdose death.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Rachel MacMillan of Elbow Lake and 30-year-old Montana Hedstrom of Dalton allegedly provided 27-year-old Jonathan Murtland with fentanyl that led to his death.

Murtland was found not breathing at his Elbow Lake home on March 2nd, 2021. He died several days later at St. Cloud Hospital.