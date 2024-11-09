Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 Sends One Person to the Hospital
CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a crash between a straight truck and a small SUV.
The incident happened Friday at around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 10 near Clear Lake.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Elise Fladeboe of Bemidji was eastbound on Highway 10 while a box truck driven by 40-year-old Jason Jenneke of Waconia was northbound on 70th Avenue SE.
The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Fladeboe was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jenneke was not hurt.
