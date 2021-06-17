Two St. Cloud Men Charged in Armed Burglary and Assault

ST. CLOUD -- Two men are accused of forcing their way into a St. Cloud woman's home, assaulting her and robbing her.

Nineteen-year-old Jeremy Chamberlain of St. Cloud is charged with 1st-degree burglary involving a dangerous weapon, 1st-degree burglary while assaulting a person, and 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Twenty-four-year-old Padiet Douth of St. Cloud is charged with aiding and abetting on the same three charges.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 600 block of 8th Avenue South Monday.

A woman said she went to answer a knock on her door when Chamberlain and Douth forced their way in. The woman said Chamberlain was pointing a gun at her and demanding her "stuff".

The woman told the men her young daughter was inside the home when the men continued to demand her belongings. At one point, she said Douth told Chamberlain to shoot her.

Court records say Chamberlain was pushing the woman around the living room and at one point hit her across her face with the butt of the gun.

Another woman inside the house had been napping with the daughter and witnessed Chamberlain pistol-whip the victim before telling her to sit down or he would shoot her in the head. When the second woman yelled for Chamberlin to stop, he allegedly pointed the gun at her and told her to stay out of it.

The men ultimately took the victim's purse, cell phone, credit cards and cash and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was given seven stitches in her mouth from the assault.

Chamberlain was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop and allegedly had the victim's debit card on him. Douth was later arrested at his apartment.

