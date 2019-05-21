Two Seriously Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

NEW LONDON -- Two men are seriously hurt after a head-on crash on Highway 23 near New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The patrol says 73-year-old Ronald Stewart of St. Joseph was westbound in his car when an eastbound pickup driven by 36-year-old James Bloom Jr. of Hutchinson crossed into the westbound lane.

Troopers say Stewart swerved to try to avoid the collision but was unable to avoid the pickup.

Both Bloom and Stewart were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.