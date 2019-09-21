Two Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE -- Four people were hurt, two seriously, after a crash involving a semi near Long Prairie.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 71 and 210th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an International Semi was heading South on Highway 71 when a Chrysler Pacifica heading north, crossed over the center line and hit the semi.

The driver of the semi, 36-year-old Andrew Gullickson and his 8-year-old passenger, Celest Gullickson, both of Morton were not hurt.

The driver of the Pacifica, 25-year-old Avery Kuhnau of Clarrisa and her three passengers, 19-year-old Sara Petrie of Long Prairie, 3-year-old Jase Asfeld of Long Prairie, and infant Liam Kahnau were all hurt.

Asfeld and Liam Kahnau were taken to Long Prairie hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Avery Kuhnau and Petrie were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with Life Threatening injuries.